10 Ways We Can Help the Ocean

We live in a busy world where we often forget that our actions can cause a lot of harm to our environment. Here are 10 simple actions that we can take in our everyday lives that can help stop ocean pollution.
1. Use a glass water bottle
Water is an important step to giving your body the hydration it needs, but plastic water bottles often pollute our oceans. By opting for a glass water bottle, it’ll help alleviate the pollution in our oceans, but also saves you money by not buying water. It’s also important to note that most plastic bottles are actually not reusable because they can release toxins from heat, so carrying your water in a glass bottle is healthier for your body as well!
2. Stop using styrofoam cups
Hot coffee or tea in the morning is an essential for many people, but cutting out the styrofoam cups can help our oceans breathe a little better. Styrofoam is not biodegradable, making it nearly impossible to dispose of it in a safe way. Getting a thermos to fill up with coffee or tea (at home or at a store) can be a painless step that can help our oceans and ocean animals.
3. Use metal or wooden utensils
Many food trucks and even dinners often give plastic utensils as a means of an easy and cheap clean up, but it’s doing more harm than good. Plastic utensils such as straws often get into our oceans, causing massive health concern for our ocean animals. Bringing your own metal or wooden utensils can help make sure that these plastic pollutants are staying where they belong-- not in our oceans.
4. Bring a tote bag
As a population that shops a lot, we tend to carry our goods in plastic bags. Getting a sturdy tote bag can make sure we’re cutting out plastic bags when we don’t need them. Tote bags are an affordable option that have an array of sizes, prints, and colors to choose from!
5. Cut up six-pack rings
The plastic that keeps together cans and other drinks may seem as a tiny harmless thing, but our marine and ocean life end up getting stuck in them way too often. If you’re really craving that product and it contains these rings, just make sure to cut them up because it makes sure our animal friends don’t get tangled up in them.
6. Try not to buy plastic packaging
Trying to buy plastic-free packaging can help us cut out ocean pollution. Choosing products that contain easy to recycle packaging such as paper can make sure we’re not consuming a lot of plastic as shoppers. It is also important to note that only 9.5% of plastic is reduced, which means around 90% of our plastic consumption ends up polluting the earth.
7. Travel the ocean responsibly
Make sure to research any cruise, kayak, or boating service before you go on your journey to make sure that the services aren’t harming our oceans. There are many eco-friendly options to choose from, so go on ahead and search!
8. Help clean up beaches
When going to the beach, it’s best to practice not leaving your trash and belongings behind. The tides often carry in debris and waste into the ocean which affect ocean water quality and ocean life. Helping to clean up the pollution on the beach can also bring a huge impact to our oceans.
9. Support organizations that are taking care of the ocean
By donating, helping, or spreading the news, you can help make sure that our ocean is protected. Every bit of help counts and there are tons of ways that a person can help.
10. Educate yourself on the biodiversity of our oceans
Learning about the biodiversity and what affects them is a powerful tool. Understanding how our oceans thrive and what can happen if they’re negatively impacted can help anyone reach their goal to be an ocean helper.
Which of these 10 things will you start doing today?