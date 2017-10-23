53 Dogs Rescued from Puerto Rico Arrive in NYC

Dogs at Animal Haven Shelter Can be Adopted Starting Tuesday
On Sunday, 53 stray dogs rescued from Puerto Rico arrived in New York City. The animals were rescued from all over Puerto Rico by The Sato Project, flown to New York by the John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation and brought to Animal Haven, a no-kill shelter in Lower Manhattan.
The John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation chartered a cargo plane, which flew to Puerto Rico filled with humanitarian and animal aid supplies including generators, gas stoves, water filters, diapers, feminine hygiene products and dog and horse food. Many of the supplies were contributed by the John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation and by Companion Animal Placement, an animal welfare nonprofit led by Wendy Neu.
The plane was filled for its return trip with 53 stray dogs. The dogs were rescued by The Sato Project, a Puerto Rico-based nonprofit that has rescued more than 1,600 dogs since 2011.
The rescue dogs brought to Animal Haven will be available for adoption starting on Tuesday. Individuals interested in adopting them or donating to Animal Haven can visit www.animalhaven.org for more information. Those who would like to support The Sato Project in its efforts to rescue dogs from Puerto Rico can visit www.thesatoproject.org.
"Pets bring their owners joy and help them relax, especially during the stressful aftermath of natural disasters like Hurricane Maria. This effort will provide comfort to those who are reunited with their beloved pets, and help stray dogs from the island find some respite here in New York City after all they have gone through," said Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. "I thank The Sato Project, the John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation, and Animal Haven for doing such important work on behalf of animals in New York City, Puerto Rico, and beyond."
“Animal Haven is incredibly grateful for the care, concern and support of Wendy Neu and the John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation and their generous offer to help the dogs in Puerto Rico,” said Tiffany A. Lacey, the Executive Director of Animal Haven. “With the strong leadership of our partner organization The Sato Project, they were able to coordinate a rescue of 50 homeless dogs, reunite many dogs with their owners and take humanitarian supplies as well. We hope others will follow this lead and continue to help both people and animals in Puerto Rico – there is so much more to be done.”
“The Sato Project is grateful that, amid the devastation of Hurricane Maria, we were able to give these 53 dogs the chance to find a good home,” said Chrissy Beckles, Founder and President of The Sato Project. “This rescue was the result of many organizations, including the John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation, coming together and contributing their time, skills, and resources. We couldn’t have done this without them, and we look forward to continuing our partnership as we rescue more dogs.”
A separate plane chartered by the John and Wendy Neu Family Foundation and packed with supplies also flew to Puerto Rico and returned with seven dogs on Thursday. These dogs were reunited with their owners, who evacuated the island during Hurricane Maria and were unable to bring their pets with them.