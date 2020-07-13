Super Green Spaghetti

Recipe by begoodorganics
Ingredients for 4 people:
- 17oz Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti
- 4 cups spinach (finely sliced & packed)
- 2 spring onions (finely sliced)
- 2 cups cherry tomatoes (halved)
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- Green Tahini Sauce
- 1 cup fresh basil (packed)
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 1/4 cup cashews
- 1/2 cup water (I like to use the pasta cooking water)
- 1/2 cup lemon juice (3 lemons)
- 4 cloves garlic
- 1 tsp sea salt
- freshly cracked black pepper (to taste)
- 1/4 cup brazil nut parmesan (to top)
- Cook pasta for 4 minutes, then drain and rinse briefly under cold water. Be sure to reserve 1/2 c cooking water - it'll make a huge difference to your sauce!
- While the pasta cooks, make up the brazil nut parmesan by blitzing all ingredients (see the full list here) in a blender until crumbly.
- Once your pasta is cooked, make the sauce by blending all sauce ingredients (including your reserved pasta cooking water) until smooth.
- Place the pasta back in the pan and turn the element onto a low heat. Add the sauce and spinach, cooking for just a minute or two until the spinach it very lightly wilted but still vibrant.
- Finally, mix through the tomatoes and spring onions and then remove from heat. By doing this, you maintain all the nutritional benefits of the raw veg while lightly heating them - yum!
- Plate up your pasta into bowls, adding 1 tbsp of parmesan to each plus cracked black pepper and extra sea salt to taste.