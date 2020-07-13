13 July 2017

Super Green Spaghetti

Ingredients for 4 people: 
  • 17oz Explore Cuisine Edamame Spaghetti
  • 4 cups spinach (finely sliced & packed) 
  • 2 spring onions (finely sliced) 
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes (halved) 
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt 
  • Green Tahini Sauce 
  • 1 cup fresh basil (packed) 
  • 1/4 cup tahini 
  • 1/4 cup cashews 
  • 1/2 cup water (I like to use the pasta cooking water) 
  • 1/2 cup lemon juice (3 lemons) 
  • 4 cloves garlic 
  • 1 tsp sea salt 
  • freshly cracked black pepper (to taste) 
  • 1/4 cup brazil nut parmesan (to top) 
Instructions:
  • Cook pasta for 4 minutes, then drain and rinse briefly under cold water. Be sure to reserve 1/2 c cooking water - it'll make a huge difference to your sauce! 
  • While the pasta cooks, make up the brazil nut parmesan by blitzing all ingredients (see the full list here) in a blender until crumbly. 
  • Once your pasta is cooked, make the sauce by blending all sauce ingredients (including your reserved pasta cooking water) until smooth. 
  • Place the pasta back in the pan and turn the element onto a low heat. Add the sauce and spinach, cooking for just a minute or two until the spinach it very lightly wilted but still vibrant. 
  • Finally, mix through the tomatoes and spring onions and then remove from heat. By doing this, you maintain all the nutritional benefits of the raw veg while lightly heating them - yum! 
  • Plate up your pasta into bowls, adding 1 tbsp of parmesan to each plus cracked black pepper and extra sea salt to taste.

 