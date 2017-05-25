Recipe: Corn and Black Bean Salsa

CORN AND BLACK BEAN SALSA
Older kids who have good knife skills can make this recipe on their own to have for a healthy snack. Even younger kids can toss everything together once it has all been cut up.
Serves 6 to 8 - Vegan
- 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained, or 3 cups cooked black beans
- 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen corn, thawed, or 2 cups fresh corn
- 2 roasted red bell peppers, diced (see Tip)
- 1 large tomato, diced
- 1 small red onion, diced
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro
- Grated zest of 1 lime
- Juice of 2 limes
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- Sea salt, to taste
RECIPE TIP
Serve this salsa with corn chips as an appetizer or snack, as a salad on a bed of mixed greens, or in a whole-grain tortilla as a wrap.
NOTE FOR THE COOK
You can buy roasted red peppers in a jar, or you can roast your own. Carefully hold a red bell pepper over an open flame and let it char all over. Transfer it to a paper or plastic bag to steam, then peel off the blackened part by hand. Do not rinse it or you will lose all the flavor of roasting.
Chef Del Sroufe is co-owner and Executive Chef of Wellness Forum Foods. He is the author of Forks Over Knives-The Cookbook, The China Study Quick & Easy Cookbook, The China Study Family Cookbook, and Better Than Vegan, the story of his struggle with weight loss and gain, and how he managed to lose over 200 pounds on a low fat, plant based diet. Del teaches cooking classes and helps people transition to a plant-based diet. Learn more at chefdelsroufe.com.
