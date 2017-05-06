New Series Spotlights Benefits of Whole Food, Plant-Based Diet

NEW SERIES “THE BIG FAT TRUTH” STARRING AWARD-WINNING REALITY PRODUCER AND AUTHOR JD ROTH TO PREMIERE ON Z LIVING JUNE 13
Series from 3 Ball Entertainment, Based on Roth’s Book “The Big Fat Truth,” Harnesses his Weight-Loss TV Expertise to Help People Conquer their Weight Issues for Good
Premiere Episode Takes on Weight-Loss Relapse/Metabolism Controversy with Former “Biggest Loser” Contestants Who Regained the Pounds
Los Angeles – May 2, 2017 – Health entertainment network Z Living is unveiling a new original series The Big Fat Truth from 3 Ball Entertainment, created and hosted by award-winning, pioneering reality TV producer JD Roth, one of television’s most experienced and successful producers of “transformation programming” (Extreme Weight Loss, The Biggest Loser). The Big Fat Truth is based on Roth’s book of the same name, and will premiere on Z Living June 13 at 8 PM ET/PT with an episode featuring former contestants from the NBC series “The Biggest Loser” who regained their weight.
With The Big Fat Truth, JD Roth is going back to his roots in front of the camera, this time challenging and guiding groups of participants unhappy with their weight and health, and giving them the tools he’s amassed over two decades producing weight-loss and transformation television to help them uncover and tackle the real issues behind the weight as they face the big fat truth.
Encouraged to eat a whole food, plant-based diet, and provided with the first 10 days’ worth of compliant meals to jumpstart their efforts, participants remain under JD’s dedicated mentorship for three months, as he guides them in shedding the emotional weight holding them back. Mining the problem-solving and motivational skills he used so successfully on past shows – including his signature enthusiasm, empathy and plenty of tough love – JD shakes up participants’ lives as he spotlights mental and emotional awareness and fortitude as critical missing links in transformative weight loss and the keys to lasting change.
Said Roth, “After more than 15 years creating and executive producing weight-loss programming, the most crucial revelation continues to be that ‘tears weigh more than fat,’ and once the mind is healthy, the body follows. The Big Fat Truth focuses on revitalizing our participants’ diets and mindsets, and within the first 10 days alone not only did we see considerable weight loss, but also significant decreases in insulin levels and bad cholesterol, among other positive changes. This series is proof that the mind is the gateway to transforming the body.”
Over the course of the six-week series, in addition to the premiere episode featuring former contestants from “The Biggest Loser” who regained their weight, JD also shows groups of nurses at a hospital; teachers at a school; moms who never lost the baby weight; chefs whose careers revolve around food; and even a group of Type 2 diabetics – who achieve astonishing results in just the first 10 days alone – how to change their lives and gain the ultimate reward of a healthier lifestyle.
Said Tim Krubsack, EVP and Head of Programming at Z Living, “JD and 3 Ball are ideal partners for Z Living, as so much of their producing legacy is rooted in the challenges and rewards inherent in making real change, something that truly complements our brand. The Big Fat Truth takes a deeper dive into why people struggle with weight, and provides emotive and substantive direction for attaining lifelong health.”
Episodes of The Big Fat Truth air Tuesdays at 8 pm ET/PT beginning June 13 and feature the following participants:
“Former Biggest Loser Contestants” – airs June 13 (8 pm)
“Teachers” – airs June 20
“Chefs” – airs June 27
“Nurses” – airs July 11
“Type 2 Diabetics” – airs July 18
“Moms” – airs July 25
The Big Fat Truth is produced by 3 Ball Entertainment, with JD Roth, Todd A. Nelson, DJ Nurre, Belinda Rungsea and Jeff Altrock serving as executive producers. Tim Krubsack is executive producer for Z Living.
About JD Roth
Award-winning producer JD Roth has built a television empire, creating some of the industry’s most prolific and compelling entertainment programming. After a successful career in front of the camera in his youth, JD became a reality-TV pioneer, co-founding award-winning production company 3 Ball Productions (now 3 Ball Entertainment) in 2001, and championing “transformation television” – programming that celebrates the ability of people to make real changes and improve their lives. A producer, host and motivational media personality, JD first introduced viewers to the weight-loss TV arena more than a decade ago with “The Biggest Loser” on NBC – now a worldwide, half-billion-dollar brand – and expanded upon it with 3 Ball Entertainment’s “Extreme Weight Loss” on ABC, which ran for five seasons and airs as “Obese” in more than 130 countries. Roth is also author of “The Big Fat Truth,” published by Reader’s Digest in April 2016, a guide to help readers identify the real reasons they’re overweight conveyed in his inimitable no‑holds‑barred style and signature master storytelling abilities.
About Z Living
Z Living offers more than 1700 hours of first-run HD content, with series focused on all aspects of healthy living, including cooking, wellness, lifestyle, fitness, travel and more. In addition to The Big Fat Truth, current original series include Altar’d, Finding Fido and Yoga Girls. Other series include POPSUGAR Presents: Conquered; Class FitSugar; Change The Day You Die; Family Food Challenge; Hemsley + Hemsley; Kim’s Rude Awakenings; The Healthy Gourmet; Now Eat This! With Rocco DiSpirito; Recipe Rehab; X-Weighted Families; Birth Days; House Hazards; Flip My Food; I Beat the Odds; Good Food America; Health Soup; Fit, Famous & Fabulous; Posh Pescatarian; Fitness First Class and Namaste Yoga. Z Living is affiliated with the Zee Entertainment global portfolio of channels, which reaches nearly 1 billion viewers around the world. The cable net is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York.
About 3 Ball Entertainment:
3 Ball Entertainment is one of television’s most prolific producers of reality and non-fiction programming, both for broadcast and cable. Fully independent, 3 Ball’s current and recent series include Bar Rescue and Back to the Bar for Spike; My Cat From Hell for Animal Planet; LA Hair for WE tv; Kitten Bowl, Kitten Summer Games and the upcoming Meow Madness for Hallmark Channel; Downtown Shabby for FYI; Kingin’ with Tyga for MTV; Adventure Capitalists for CNBC; Driving Dirty: The Road to the Baja 1000 for Red Bull TV; Finding Fido for Z Living; and Extreme Weight Loss (which airs as Obese in 130 countries). 3 Ball has additional series in production and development with networks including FOX, CBS, Spike, Discovery, A&E, Hallmark and Z Living.
