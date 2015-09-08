Try energizing new green drink from Kaeng Raeng

Share |Kaeng Raeng is always coming up with new allergen-free products for individuals who are looking to feel healthy and strong. Their all-vegan products are filled with beneficial nutrients that helps each of us to feel our very best.
If you’ve ever done a standard cleanse, you probably know how awful they can be. However, the cleanses that Kaeng Raeng offers are the complete opposite! Kaeng Raeng cleanses are fun, refreshing, and delicious. Plus, they’re even soy-free, gluten-free, and free of caffeine, GMOs, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. There are no added sugars—just natural goodness. Their new Daily Green Energy is just what you’d expect from Kaeng Raeng, which is simply amazing.
If you’re not ready to do a full cleanse just yet, then the Daily Green Energy may be the perfect place to start. The Daily Green Energy is packed full of vegan probiotic cultures, B vitamins, and important nutrients that come from 12 real fruits and vegetables.
The Green Energy drink is perfect for a quick boost of energy, or a healthy meal on-the-go. I enjoyed my Daily Green Energy drinks as a nice pick-me-up in the afternoon, or blended into a smoothie for breakfast. It can also benefit you before or after a daily workout. Plus, it’s safe to drink during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.
Kaeng Raeng recommends drinking your daily pouch of Green Energy in a few different ways:
- The Health Novice should drink their Daily Green with a smoothie that consists of at least 12oz of water plus juice, non-dairy milk, and raw fruits and veggies.
- The Health Conscious should drink their Daily Green Energy with 6oz of water plus 2-6oz of juice.
- The Health Nut should drink their beverage with 8-12oz of water.
If you’re busy and have a hard time incorporating enough fruits and vegetables into your diet on a daily basis, the Daily Green Energy is for you. Where else can you get a single beverage that contains spinach, kale, banana, carrots, spirulina, ginger, chlorella, strawberry, peas, celery, blueberry, and broccoli? The Daily Green Energy drink is the perfect way to get all the nutrients you need into one glass.
Purchase your seven-day supply of energy for $34.99, or fifteen-day supply for $59.99. Trial packets are $6 each.
Kaeng Raeng also has some new body care products available, too! Check out their new line of body care products here. What will Kaeng Raeng come up with next? We can’t wait to find out!
Minnesota Alex is a freelance writer who holds a BA in Professional and Creative Writing. She has a strong interest in veganism, holistic health, and emotional and physical wellbeing. When she isn’t reading and writing about health and wellness, Alex is trying new plant based recipes in the kitchen or can be found volunteering with a Minneapolis-based animal rights organization or local rabbit rescue.
Photo credit: Kaeng Raeng