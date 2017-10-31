Recipe: The Best Pumpkin Latte

Almond Milk
Ingredients
1 cup raw almonds, soaked overnight in cool water (or 1-2 hours in very hot water)
5 cups filtered water (less to thicken it, more to thin out)
¼ tsp natural sea salt
Optional: to sweeten it add 2 dates pitted
Instructions
Add your soaked almonds, water, salt and dates (if desired) to a high-speed blender (such as a Vita-Mixer). Blend until creamy and smooth, then run an extra 2 minutes to be sure it is well blended.
Strain using a thin clean dish towel over a mixing bowl. Lay the towel over the mixing bowl, pour over the almond milk, carefully gather the corners and lift up. Then squeeze until all of the liquid is extracted. Compost pulp (or save for baking).
Transfer milk to a jar and refrigerate. It will keep for a few days. Shake well before drinking or using, as it tends to separate.
Pumpkin Puree
Ingredients
2-3 small sugar, cheese or baking pumpkins (about 2-3 lbs each)
Preparation
Pre-heat oven to 350̊ F. Slice stem off the top of the pumpkin. Be sure to have good sharp knives. The pumpkin skin can be tough. Then cut pumpkin in half. Remove the seeds and guts with a spoon.
Place pumpkins onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Do not use oil. It will change the flavor of the pumpkin. Roast pumpkins for 45-50 minutes. You may remove them from the oven if they are fork tender. Meaning you can put a fork through the skin into the flesh of the pumpkin easily. Allow to cool.
Remove the skin. Now you will have just the flesh of the pumpkin left. Place the cooled pumpkin flesh into a food processor or blender. Puree until smooth about 1-2 minutes. Rule of thumb, one two pound pumpkin yields about a 15oz can of puree. I like to roast off a few pumpkins and make extra puree that can be frozen. Just place in small quart size freezer bags, label + date and lay flat in freezer. They will last up to 6-8 months in the freezer. That way when you want a spiced pumpkin latte or pumpkin cookies the puree is ready for you.
Meet the Chef
Becky Geisel
|Becky Geisel is a self-taught passionate chef who has developed and honed her techniques for over 25 years. Her culinary passion is rooted in development of learning the macrobiotic diet in the early 1990’s when her mother developed an aggressive breast cancer and quickly succumbed to the disease. This became the pivotal point for Becky on the journey to providing clean, fresh food to those in need and gaining an understanding of how food effects our overall health and lifestyle. With the seed planted, Becky began immersing herself into the food culture, working with well-established nutritionists, chefs and writers. Additionally, Becky continued to develop her love for good design and entrepreneurial knowledge while working for LVMH and DeBeers in early 2000’s. Becky remained resistant to committing to the food industry lifestyle but in 2006 she surrendered to her talent and passion for great food and design and began BEX kitchen.