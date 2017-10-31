Kraft Heinz Expands Animal Welfare Commitments to Include Higher Standards of Well-Being for Broiler Chickens

Reflecting its Vision To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World, The Kraft Heinz Company today announced it will expand its current animal welfare commitments to include higher standards for treatment of broiler chickens in its U.S. supply chain.
“When we issued our global animal welfare policy earlier this year, we underscored our commitment to the humane treatment of animals, and said we would prioritize continuous animal welfare improvements throughout our supply chain,” said Michael Mullen, Senior Vice President of Corporate and Government Affairs at Kraft Heinz. “Today, we’re delivering on that promise by joining the food industry in an effort to advance the well-being of broiler chickens in our supply.”
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) applauds Kraft Heinz for addressing the most pressing concerns related to poultry production by requiring a shift in how chickens are bred, housed and processed by Kraft Heinz suppliers.
“Kraft Heinz shows yet again that improving animal welfare is a core part of being a successful food company,” said Josh Balk, Vice President of Farm Animal Protection for The HSUS. “We applaud the company for its continued progress.”
Kraft Heinz will work with its suppliers and the industry at large to achieve the following by the year 2024:
Adds Mullen, “Extensive changes such as these require significant investment of time and resources, industry-wide. We recognize the complexity of this undertaking and look forward to collaborating with our suppliers, the food industry and other stakeholders to advance these ambitious goals in a way that is sustainable for our collective businesses.”
