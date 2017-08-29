29 August 2017
Upset Hindus seek resignation & apology of Kellogg’s CEO for feeding them beef
Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada today, said that it was shocking for Hindus to learn that some of the cereals, etc., they had been eating for years contained beef while there was no mention of beef under the ingredients mentioned on the boxes/packages.
Consumption of beef is highly conflicting to Hindu beliefs. Cow, the seat of many deities, is sacred and has long been venerated in Hinduism; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, points out.
A response from Kellogg Consumer Affairs for an enquiry received on August 12 via email, however, admitted—Gelatin derived from beef is found in the following: All varieties of Kellogg's® Frosted Pop-Tarts®, All varieties of Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats® cereal, All varieties of Kellogg's® Rice Krispies Treats™ cereal. Some of our foods contain gelatin that is derived from either beef or pork; which include: All Kellogg's® fruit flavored snacks, All Kellogg's® Krave Treat Bars.
It was a very serious issue for the devotees and would severely hurt their feelings when they would come to know that they were unknowingly eating beef-laced popular cereals and other Kellogg’s products, Rajan Zed noted. Kellogg's® Frosted Mini-Wheats® cereal was reportedly introduced in 1969.
What happened to the “integrity” and “accountability” of Kellogg’s, which boasted these as the company’s “Values” on its website? Zed asked and added that it was hard to comprehend that why Kellogg’s did not mention beef clearly under the ingredients on the box/package when it was part of the product inside. Is this the way Kellogg’s wanted to advance its “Vision” to “enrich and delight the world”? Zed wondered.
Now was the time for Kellogg’s to demonstrate its “commitment to integrity and ethics” by admitting their error of not being transparent enough to mention in clear and simple terms what was inside the box/package so that an ordinary consumer could make right and appropriate choices, Rajan Zed indicated.
Launched in 1906 and headquartered in Battle Creek (Michigan, USA), awards-winning Kellogg’s claims to be “world's leading cereal company” with over 1600 foods and sales of $13 billion in 2016. Founded by Will Keith Kellogg, Kellogg’s stated “Purpose” is: Nourishing families so they can flourish and thrive. Kellogg India is based in Mumbai.
Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA.