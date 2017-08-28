California Vegetarian Food Festival Returns to LA September 16-17, 2017

The 2nd Annual Event Includes Plant-Based Food and Products, Film Screening, Fitness, Meditation, Kids’ Activities, Live Music & Much More
WHAT: U.S. Veg Corp is bringing the California Vegetarian Food Festival back to Los Angeles to showcase the latest in cutting edge plant-based food and products. The 2-day festival will be a showcase of 100% vegan innovation and goods, with revolutionary plant-based food and products, fitness, meditation and kids’ activities, film screening, vegan beer and wine, live music, and much more. Food vendors will be offering free samples as well as meals for sale. This year, the charity partner is Best Friends Animal Society.
A screening of the film Walk with Me, a cinematic journey into the world of mindfulness and the Zen Buddhist master Thich Nhat Hanh, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Max Pugh and Marc J. Francis, will also take place during the festival at a separate ticketed event. Filmed over three years with unprecedented access, this visceral film is a close look at the global spiritual leader Thich Nhat Hanh and a meditation on a community who have given up all their possessions for a monastic life in rural France.
GA & VIP festival tickets are now available for purchase HERE. Kids 10 & under free.
Walk with Me screening tickets are available HERE.
WHO: Dotsie Bausch (Olympic silver medalist and vegan activist), Charles Horn (Emmy-nominated comedy writer and producer, Robot Chicken), Jeff Stanford (eco-resort owner), Julieanna Hever (Registered Dietician, host and columnist), Simone Reyes (known as the Gloria Steinem of the animal rights movement), Jane Velez Mitchell (journalist and New York Times best-selling author), Katie Clery (from World Animal News), and Judie Mancuso (president of Social Compassion in Legislation), Dominick Thompson (vegan community leader and entrepreneur), Sandra Sellani (plant-based chef and blogger), Kawani Brown (author and founder of the Healthy Babies and Kids Expo, Healthy Halloween Festival and Long Beach Vegan Festival), Jason Wyrick (executive chef and New York Times bestselling author), Jenne Claiborne (vegan blogger), Ayinde Howell (chef), Jacques Laventure (chef), Lisa Karlan (Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine Food for Life Instructor), Sid Garza-Hillman (podcaster, YouTuber and author), Sharon Nunez (co-founder and international director of Animal Equality), Dr. Justyna Sanders (renowned dietician), Lauren Foster Walls (health coach), Jill Nussinow (Registered Dietitian and author) and Sarah Gross & Nira Paliwoda (U.S. Veg Corp founders)
WHEN: Saturday, September 16 – Sunday, September 17, 2017
Festival Hours: 10am-5pm
Walk with Me Screening - Saturday, September 16, 2017 from 7-10pm
WHERE: Raleigh Studios
5300 Melrose Ave., Hollywood, CA 90038
About U.S. Veg Corp
U.S. Veg Corp is an event production and marketing brand founded by Sarah Gross and Nira Paliwoda and focused on the growing vegetarian and green markets. Buoyed by its annual flagship events, the NYC, AZ, and now CA Vegetarian Food Festivals™, U.S. Veg Corp provides offline and online opportunities throughout the year to target a passionate audience interested in a vegetarian and eco-friendly lifestyle.
About Best Friends Animal Society
For over 30 years, Best Friends Animal Society has been running the nation’s largest no-kill sanctuary for companion animals and building effective programs that reduce the number of animals entering shelters.
About Thich Nhat Hanh
Thich Nhat Hanh is a global spiritual leader, poet and peace activist, revered throughout the world for his powerful teachings and bestselling writings on mindfulness and peace. Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by his friend Martin Luther King Jr., Thich Nhat Hanh is also a human rights activist and successful author. Today, he is avidly followed by world leaders in politics and business, particularly by CEOs in Silicon Valley, and by stars of stage and screen, including Oprah Winfrey who has twice invited him on her show.