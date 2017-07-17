17 July 2017

Roasted Vegetables with Pasta

Recipe by Cindy Gordon of Vegetarian Mama

Ingredients
  • 1 box of Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame Spaghetti
  • 1 c of yellow squash, diced into ½ inch pieces 
  • 1 c of zucchini squash, diced into ½ inch pieces 
  • 1 c of red onion, diced into ½ inch pieces 
  • 1 c of red bell pepper, deseeded, diced into ½ inch pieces 
  • 1 c of cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 1 t garlic salt OR salt and pepper as needed 
  • 1 T olive oil 
  • 1 c of fresh parsley 
  • lemon 
Instructions:
  • Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. 
  • Toss your veggies (excluding parsley) with olive oil and your choice of either garlic salt or salt/pepper. 
  • Put your veggies into an oven safe roasting pan. Bake at 400 degrees F for 15 minutes. 
  • While your veggies are cooking, prepare your pasta per the directions on the box. 
  • When pasta is cooked, drain and set aside. 
  • When veggies are cooked, toss with pasta. Top mixture with the juice from one lemon half. 
  • Top with parsley and serve!

 