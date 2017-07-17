Roasted Vegetables with Pasta

Recipe by Cindy Gordon of Vegetarian Mama
Ingredients
- 1 box of Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame Spaghetti
- 1 c of yellow squash, diced into ½ inch pieces
- 1 c of zucchini squash, diced into ½ inch pieces
- 1 c of red onion, diced into ½ inch pieces
- 1 c of red bell pepper, deseeded, diced into ½ inch pieces
- 1 c of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 t garlic salt OR salt and pepper as needed
- 1 T olive oil
- 1 c of fresh parsley
- lemon
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F.
- Toss your veggies (excluding parsley) with olive oil and your choice of either garlic salt or salt/pepper.
- Put your veggies into an oven safe roasting pan. Bake at 400 degrees F for 15 minutes.
- While your veggies are cooking, prepare your pasta per the directions on the box.
- When pasta is cooked, drain and set aside.
- When veggies are cooked, toss with pasta. Top mixture with the juice from one lemon half.
- Top with parsley and serve!