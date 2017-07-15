Pesto Spaghetti with Seared Tuna

Recipe by Svitlana Flom of Art de Fete
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS
8 oz. Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame Spaghetti
Seared Tuna:
Make pesto: Place kale, basil, nuts and garlic into food processor. Sprinkle with salt and pepper liberally. Pour ¼ cup over the greens. Blend by pouring the rest of olive oil in a slow stream, until pesto is nice and chunky. Squeeze lemon on top, taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.
Sear tuna: Pat tuna dry with paper towels. Season tuna with salt, red pepper and coriander. Drizzle with olive oil on top and rub spices with oil into its flesh. Heat medium size stainless steel sauté pan until very hot. Pour just a dash of oil and place tuna in the pan. Cook on all sides for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, until it releases easy and all sides have a crust. Slice tuna against the grain into ¼ of an inch slices with a sharp knife.
Slice carrot into ribbons with vegetable peeler, and then make thin long strips with a sharp knife. Set aside. Cut hot red pepper into thin slices.
Cook Explore Cuisine Organic Edamame Spaghetti according to packaging instructions, transfer to large bowl. Add ribbons of carrot, hot pepper slices and 5-6 tablespoons of pesto to the pasta and toss to combine. Drizzle more olive oil if pasta looks too dry.
To plate, divide pasta between bowls by twisting it with a folk. Drizzle lightly with good quality olive oil, sprinkle with salt and red pepper. Top with 3-4 tuna slices, sprinkle with salt and red pepper again. Scatter some lemon zest and tiny basil leaves over each bowl. Serve at room temperature.
- 1-pound center cut ahi tuna
- 1-teaspoon ground coriander
- 1-teaspoon mildly spicy red pepper (Aleppo or Marash or just black pepper)
- Dash of vegetable oil
- Salt
- 2 cups baby kale
- ½ cup basil
- ¼ cup walnuts
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- ½ cup olive oil
- Pinch of mildly spicy red pepper (Aleppo or Marash or just black pepper)
- Salt
- ½ large carrot, peeled
- ½ hot red pepper, thinly sliced
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 10 tiny basil leaves
- Flaky sea salt
- Mildly spicy red pepper (Aleppo or Marash)
- Olive oil
