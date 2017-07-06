06 July 2017
Nocciolata - REVIEW
Have you been searching for a vegan equivalent of heavenly hazelnut-cocoa spread? Not to fret – Nocciolata brings a decadent, cruelty-free twist to the table. While most Nutella-like products contain milk, Nicciolata’s dairy-free organic hazelnut & cocoa spread is perfect for those who are looking for a sweet vegan treat.
We were lucky enough to try this product – and it’s definitely fantastic for anyone seeking a dairy-free alternative with a chocolatey flavor. Of course, Nicciolata’s spread pairs wonderfully with toast, but we also suggest eating it on muffins, cake, or straight from the jar. For more information, click here.