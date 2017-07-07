07 July 2017
How to Make Vegan Ravioli with Beetroot
Vegan ravioli with beetroot is delicious and nutritious. Find out how to prepare this Italian dumpling in this post.
I mentioned how beets are among the most nutritious vegetables known to man in a beets’ taste post. Beets may not be the tastiest, but it is sure packed with nutrients. There are plenty of recipes where this veggie can be used; like the vegan ravioli with beetroot recipe that I am to share in this article.
Ravioli is a traditional Italian dumpling consisting of a filling sealed between layers of thin pasta dough. Many people consider it a good last-minute meal just like canned soup and instant ramen. It’s one of those foods that you can eat during nights when you are just lazy or tired to prepare a more intricate meal.
History of ravioli
The name ravioli comes from the ancient Italian word riavvolgere which means to wrap.
Ravioli appears to have been made sometime in the 14th century. The earliest known mention of this comfort food goes all the way back to the letters of a merchant named Francesco di Marco Datini who came from Venice, Italy.
There’s also a manuscript dated in the same century mentioning ravioli of green herbs mixed with beaten eggs and cheese then seasoned with sweet and strong spices.
In Italy, it has been a tradition to serve vegan ravioli on Fridays.
Different ravioli fillings
What I love about ravioli is that you can stuff it with different fillings. One classic filling is cheese. Classic ricotta ravioli benefits from the delicious combination of cheese, lemon juice and a delicate hint of nutmeg.
Mushrooms can also be used to fill ravioli. A mix of mushroom gives ravioli a very complex flavor.
Other popular fillings for ravioli are spinach, nutmeg, and grated lemon rind.
We’ll use beets in the vegan ravioli with beetroot recipe that I am to share later on.
Health benefits of beets
Beets may have a reputation for having an earthy flavor, but no one can deny that it is packed with nutrients. In fact, many people today are realizing how nutritious beets are. It is packed with essential nutrients like copper, iron, manganese, B-vitamins, and potassium.
There are plenty of health benefits that you can get when you incorporate beets into your diet. You can have lower blood pressure because of the high levels of nitrates in beets. Our bodies convert nitrates to nitric oxide, which helps in relaxing and dilating blood vessels.
Nitric oxide has also been found to improve blood flow to the brain, lead to improved cognitive function.
Eating beets can also lower your risks of the heart attack due to its high levels of betaine and B-vitamin folate. Both nutrients lower blood levels of homocysteine, which lower risks of arterial damage and heart disease.
As you can see, eating beets can have a positive impact on your health.
Vegan Ravioli with Beetroot
Ingredients:
● Two red beets
● One cup of all-purpose flour
● Half cup of semolina flour
● Ten eggs yolks
● Extra virgin olive oil
● Salt
● One tablespoon of butter
● Grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for garnish
● Poppy seeds
● 4-5 Asparagus spears
● Tarragon
Step by step guide:
1. Begin by preparing the beets. Slice the tops and bottoms then wrap them in foil. Add extra virgin olive oil and salt before baking the beets at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 40 minutes.
2. Allow the beets to cool before adding them to a food processor. Blend until the vegetables have pureed.
3. Let’s start working on the ravioli. Combine the semolina flour with the all-purpose flour in a bowl. Add egg yolks and stir with a fork.
4. Then pour the dough out onto a surface. Knead it all together using your hands.
5. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap. Let it rest for half an hour before flattening it into shape. If you find the dough too sticky, simply add some more flour.
6. Roll out the dough using a pasta machine or a pasta attachment on a stand mixer. Begin on the first setting then work your way up to setting 6.
7. Lay out the dough on a flat surface. Cut out circles using a cookie cutter.
8. Bring the pureed beets then add a small spoonful of them into the middle of each pasta round. Dip one of your fingers in water then line the outer edge of the circle, fold it in half and press down to seal.
9. Boil a pot of salted water then carefully add the pasta. Reduce the heat slightly before allowing the pasta to cook for 1-2 minutes.
10. In a nonstick skillet placed over medium heat, melt butter and transfer the pasta. Saute for 2-3 minutes.
11. Boil asparagus spears for about 3 minutes or until very tender.
12. Transfer the cooked pasta to a plate before topping it with asparagus, grated Parmigiano, tarragon and poppy seeds.
Conclusion
While you can always get canned ravioli from your neighborhood store, I recommend that you try this vegan ravioli beetroot recipe. As you may have observed, the recipe is pretty easy to follow.
Your health will also gain a lot from the use of beets in this recipe. Beets are highly underappreciated vegetables that can provide you with plenty of health benefits.
Please share this recipe with your friends on Facebook and Twitter. I am sure they’ll appreciate learning how to make a simple but nutritious ravioli recipe.