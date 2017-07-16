Experience the Historic Solar Eclipse in Wyoming

Individuals who want to witness the historic solar eclipse this summer in the world's most-scenic location are in luck. A new indoor camping site, Snow King Basecamp has opened up minutes away from the Grand Tetons in Jackson Hole, Wyoming -- one of the best-viewing areas in the country. Campsites are available August 17-21 and are booking fast so travelers should book now at snowkingbasecamp.com or call 877-299-7506.
With this opportunity, eclipse-lovers get the best of both worlds: the ability to watch the solar eclipse in one of the most beautiful locations in North America and the experience of "roughing-it" (except visitors will be indoors at the base of Snow King mountain next to a five-star restaurant, one of Jackson Hole's best bars, wi-fi, power charging stations, indoor bathrooms, showers and 24-hour security).
The indoor camping area at Snow King is known as "The Basecamp" and is just steps from the Snow King chair lift, Alpine slide, Snow King Resort, and children's playground with a rock climbing wall. Each campsite allows up to four people.
Rob Jennings, the creator of the indoor camping site, said he came up with the idea when he realized the town of Jackson Hole was completely sold-out during the solar eclipse.
"Up until now, it's been impossible to find anywhere in Jackson Hole to stay for the historic solar eclipse," Jennings said. "Reservations for this event were made five years ago. I got tired of turning people down and telling them they were out-of-luck. I had a few conversations and I'm very pleased to offer this opportunity up to fellow eclipse-lovers."
The total solar eclipse happening on August 21 will be the first of it's kind in nearly 40 years according to NASA.gov. Total Solar Eclipses' are rare in and of themselves, but for the first time since 1979, the path of the moon's shadow will pass through the continental United States. Jackson Hole is one of the best places to view this phenomenon as it falls directly in the viewing path.
Eclipse viewers can attend other special events in the Snow King area sponsored by Wyoming Stargazing featuring retired NASA Astronaut Scott Altman, author and astrobiologist David Grinspoon, supernovae expert, Prof. Douglas Leonard and many great activities. Tickets for these events can be purchased here.
