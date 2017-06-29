WWE Superstar Austin Aries New Book, 'FOOD FIGHT: My Plant Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time'

In this revealing memoir, Austin recounts his all-American Midwest upbringing, his less-than-legal post-college career choices, the life-changing moment when he began his wrestling training, and the adventures he encountered over his decade-long rise through the ranks of the indie wrestling world.
Along the way, Austin also details his ongoing food education and the personal awakening that gradually led him to swear off eating any and all animal products.
But this book is not about veganism. It's not really about wrestling, either. It's about a decision every person has to make: Will you blindly color inside the lines that society has drawn for you? Or will you question the system, think for yourself, and have the bravery to make your own rules?
Whether you’re ready or not, “Food Fight” just might change your life!
About the Authors
Austin Aries has been a professional wrestler for more than a decade. Known as “The Greatest Man That Ever Lived,” over the course of his career on the independent scene Aries won multiple championships, most notably in TNA (World Heavyweight, World Tag Team, and 6-time X Division Champion) and Ring of Honor (twice).
In early 2016, he signed with WWE as part of the NXT brand. Now he is the #1 contender in the RAW brand's Cruiserweight Division, appearing weekly on RAW and 205 LIVE.
Aries has been a vegetarian for over a decade and a vegan since 2011. In addition to fitness and nutrition, his passions include music and all major sports.
Mike Tully is a New York Times bestselling writer. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife and son.