26 June 2017
The Pet Sustainability Coalition partners with MGM Resorts, Zuke’s, & Klean Kanteen
On July 25th, the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC) and co-host MGM Resorts will invite 100 industry guests to the Shark Reef Exhibit where they will learn from CEO Jim Osgood of Klean Kanteen about how driving environmental and social impact lead to greater profitability. With a special focus on ocean health, the event will highlight the opportunity that the pet industry has to reduce ocean trash, one of the top five issues affecting our global waters.
“At some point in everyone’s life they will most likely encounter trash on the beach or floating in the water as they relax and take in the beauty our oceans offer us in our daily lives. At Klean we want to inspire behavioral change to reduce pollution throughout our oceans. Through product development to reduce single use waste, education, advocacy and key partnerships we believe we can accomplish our goal of preserving our oceans and all waterways for future generations to enjoy.” (Jim Osgood, CEO, President & Chairmen at Klean Kanteen)
This event is sponsored by Zuke’s, a natural pet treat and supplement company, which has recently launched a sustainable packaging initiative as part of its PSC membership. Said David Rizzo, Director of Operations at Zuke’s, “We are big believers in the importance of getting outdoors with your dog, enjoying nature, and in turn protecting the places we play. We’re excited to announce a new reduced packaging footprint that enhances our sustainability while still retaining the same net weight of product. It’ll be great to connect with others in our industry, like the team at Klean Kanteen, who have our same love for the environment and share in our passion to preserve it.”
This event is part of a semi-annual event series that takes place every year at Global Pet Expo and SuperZoo and follows up PSC’s Impact Unleashed event where 65 of the industries most innovative leaders gathered to get the inspiration, tools, and resources to accelerate business success through environmental and social impact.
Tickets are limited for PSC’s SuperZoo event but you can still find tickets through PSC’s website at www.petsustainability.org/trade-show-events.
About PSC
PSC was founded in 2013 with the mission to accelerate environmental and social sustainability in the pet industry through education, implementation tools and collaboration. It has partnered with Natural Capitalism Solutions, the Outdoor Industry Association’s Sustainability Working Group, LoveAnimals.org, B-Corporation, Sustainable Apparel Coalition, GreenBlue and others to provide member companies with the resources and guidance they need to attain continual sustainable improvement. To join in PSC’s progress and learn about their Impact Unleashed event, please visit their website, and follow them on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.