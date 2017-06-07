Recipe: Karela (Bitter Melon) Chips

KARELA (BITTER MELON) CHIPS
Karela, or bitter melon, is a vegetable that is used extensively in Asian countries. It is widely grown and eaten in India, Southeast Asia, China, and East Africa, where it is appreciated for its nutritional value. In India it is considered to be a good vegetable option for people with diabetes. Bitter melon can be found in Indian and Asian markets.
SERVES: 4
SERVING SIZE: ABOUT 7 CHIPS
PREP TIME: 35 MINUTES
COOKING TIME: 20 MINUTES
- 2 large (about 7 × 2 inches) or 3 medium bitter melons, washed, trimmed, and sliced into ½-inch / 13-mm rounds
- 1 tsp / 6.7 g salt, divided
- 1 tsp / 5 g amchoor (mango) powder
- 1 tsp / 5 g ground coriander
- 1 tsp / 5 g cayenne pepper
- 1/4 tsp / 1.3 g ground turmeric
- 1 Tbsp / 7.5 g chickpea flour
- 1 Tbsp / 7.5 g rice flour
- 1 Tbsp / 15 mL sunflower oil
1. Preheat oven to 400°F / 200°C.
2. In a large bowl, combine the slices of the bitter melon and 3/4 tsp / 5 g salt. Set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes. (This helps reduce the bitterness of the melon. After 30 minutes, the bitter melon will ooze out excess water.)
3. After 30 minutes, squeeze excess water out of the melon and pat dry with a paper towel.
4. In a medium bowl, combine the amchoor powder, coriander, cayenne, turmeric, chickpea flour, and rice flour; mix well.
5. Toss the spice mixture with melon pieces, making sure melon is evenly coated, and set aside.
CHOICES/EXCHANGES
- 1/2 Carbohydrate
- 1/2 Fat
- Calories 60
- Calories from Fat 30
- Total Fat 3.5 g
- Saturated Fat 0.4 g
- Trans Fat 0.0 g
- Cholesterol 0 mg
- Sodium 150 mg
- Potassium 230 mg
- Total Carbohydrate 6 g
- Dietary Fiber 2 g
- Sugars 1 g
- Protein 1 g
- Phosphorus 30 mg
©2017 by the American Diabetes Association, Inc.® Indian Cuisine Diabetes Cookbook is available at ShopDiabetes.org, in bookstores nationwide, or by calling 1-800-232-6733. Food Photography: Renee Comet Photography
