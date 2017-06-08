08 June 2017

Recipe: Ginger-Turmeric Cookies

Ingredients
  • 3/4 cup cassava flour
  • 1/3 cup coconut oil
  • 2 tbsp The Maple Guild’s Maple Cream
  • 1/4 cup maple sugar
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 3 tablespoons Gaia Herb's golden milk blend
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tsp baking powder, cinnamon, salt
Directions
  1. Blend with a hand mixer and let the dough sit in the fridge for about one hour before baking.
  2. Bake for 20 minutes at 350.
Recipe courtesy of:

 Molly on Instagram. Follow her at:
https://www.instagram.com/wiz_kaleifa/

Recipe originally posted at:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVB1AXghu_/

Also follow The Maple Guild Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/themapleguild


 