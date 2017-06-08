Recipe: Ginger-Turmeric Cookies

Ginger-Turmeric Cookies
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup cassava flour
- 1/3 cup coconut oil
- 2 tbsp The Maple Guild’s Maple Cream
- 1/4 cup maple sugar
- 2 egg yolks
- 3 tablespoons Gaia Herb's golden milk blend
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp baking powder, cinnamon, salt
Directions
- Blend with a hand mixer and let the dough sit in the fridge for about one hour before baking.
- Bake for 20 minutes at 350.
Recipe courtesy of:
Molly on Instagram. Follow her at:
https://www.instagram.com/wiz_kaleifa/
Recipe originally posted at:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BTVB1AXghu_/
Also follow The Maple Guild Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/themapleguild