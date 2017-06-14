14 June 2017
Muttnation March Kicked Off Muttnation Foundation Adoption Drive
Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville GRAMMY Award-winner and 12-time CMA Award winner, Miranda Lambert kicked off CMA Fest with her first MuttNation March on June 8th.
Miranda with more than 1000 fellow animal lovers, including Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, created a sea of pink as they, along with approximately 120 dogs marched from Nissan Stadium over the Nashville Pedestrian Bridge, and ended at Chevrolet Walk of Fame Park, where Lambert was joined onstage by Storme Warren, host of SiriusXM’s “The Highway.”
The MuttNation Foundation Adoption Drive at CMA Fan Fair X featured 60 dogs, of which 30 of them walked in the march. Besides the rescue pups, the offerings included the popular “Puppy Corral” where prospective owners could play with the dogs, a photo booth and of course the MuttNation mobile unit. The adoption drive matched the perfect shelter pups to new families in 21 states as well as Canada. Adopt, don’t shop was in full force this week where all of the 60 adoptable dogs found their forever homes!
“I am so grateful that all these amazing dogs found their forever homes,” said Lambert. “Marching with so many amazing fans and fellow animal lovers was really a highlight of CMA Fest for me.”
For fans who couldn’t be in Nashville for the activities, don’t fret, there is still a way to participate. Through June 19, folks can visit MuttNationFoundation.com and enter in the MuttNation Shelter Day Sweepstakes for a chance to win working with Miranda Lambert making over an animal shelter in need. Fans are rewarded at higher donation levels with a handful of unique incentives including exclusive merchandise, meet & greets and more.
For more information on MuttNation events visit www.muttnationfoundation.com