Chocolate Karma Cookie

Makes approx. 32 2” sides (16 sandwich cookies) revised 5/31/17
Cookie Dough
- 3 cups Organic Gluten Free Flour * (we use our own, Celine’s Organic Karma Baker Gluten Free Flour Blend)
- 1 1/4 cups Organic Cocoa Powder
- 1/2 cups Arrowroot Powder or Tapioca Starch
- 2 tsp Baking Soda
- ½ tsp Salt
- 2 cups Organic Evaporated Cane Juice
- 1 ¼ cups Coconut Oil (Refined. Unscented. Warmed and melted before measuring)
- 2/3 cups Applesauce (room temp or warmed)
- 2 tsp Vanilla
- 2” round cookie or biscuit cutter
- 1/2 cup Organic Palm Shortening (I like Spectrum Naturals Brand)
- 2 cups Organic Powdered Sugar (sifted)
- 1 TBL Rice Milk
- ½ tsp vanilla
To make Cookie Dough
Combine dry ingredients in a bowl. Stir to mix. Set aside.
In a stand mixer, combine sugar, warm coconut oil, warm applesauce and vanilla. Mix on low until sugar is dissolved. 2-3 minutes.
Slowly add in the dry ingredients and mix on low until the dough comes together and all of the ingredients are combined. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 15-30 minutes.
Pre heat oven to 350.
Clear work area and create space to roll out dough.
Roll dough to ¼” thickness and cut out 2” circles. Place circles on parchment lined cookie sheets. Cookies will not spread much so 1” apart is fine.
Bake at 350 for 7-9 minutes.
Cool Completely on a wire rack and make Cream Filling.
To Make Vanilla Cream Filling
Using a whip attachment on your mixer, beat the palm shortening at high speed, until light and fluffy and doubled in size. About 3-5 minutes. Slowly add in the powdered sugar and rice milk, mix until incorporated. Add vanilla.
On cooled cookies, spoon out 1 TBL of Cream Filling onto ½ of the cookie sides and cover with opposing cookie. Allow to cool in fridge to set.
Enjoy!
* may sub any GF all purpose flour blend, but results will vary L