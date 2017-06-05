5 Mouth-Watering Vegetarian Grilling Recipes For Summer 2017

In this meat frenzy world, dining out as a vegetarian can be a really difficult task. Thanks to the vegans that there many options available for us too. Vegan restaurants are on the rise; however, we vegetarians are not thrilled on turning towards an absolute vegan diet. Therefore, we are stuck between non-vegetarians and vegans.
The best choice is to cook at home and try out some new, mouth-watering recipes. I have found that the trend of grilled food is on the rise and that is why I have provided my personal favorite five recipes, which will surely be a treat to your taste buds.
1. Stuffed Red Peppers
Get ready for some red hot spicy peppers as a delicious treat for this summer.
Total cooking time: 15 minutes | Servings: 4
Ingredients:
· 2 red bell peppers, grilled
· 1 white onion, grilled
· Half garlic, grilled
· 4 oz. of goat cheese
Directions:
Take a cutting board and cut the pepper into four parts in large strips. Now cut the onion into small pieces and scoop out the garlic.
Mix the scooped garlic and chopped onion nicely. Add the softened cheese at the top and roll these ingredients. Make sure that they are rolled into large pieces to grill them easily.
Place them on the grill away from the heat, and you will notice the cheese melting. Your dish of grilled goodness is ready to serve.
2. Grilled Portabella Muffuletta Sandwich
Now, who doesn't like a sandwich? They are filling and taste yummy. You can top it up with an olive salad to get the best taste.
Cooking time: 20 minutes | Servings: 4
Ingredients for Olive Salad:
· ½ cup of green olives, sliced
· ½ cup of kalamata olives
· ¼ cup of cauliflower, broken into small pieces
· ¼ artichoke hearts, sliced
· ¼ roasted red peppers, diced
· 2tbsp. of celery, diced
· 1 garlic clove, crushed
· 1tbsp. olive oil
· 1 tbsp. of red pepper
· 1 tsp. of dried oregano and ground pepper
Ingredients for Sandwich:
· 1 large loaf ciabatta bread, halved lengthwise
· 4 large portabella mushrooms, gills removed
· Olive oil or cooking spray
· 4 slices of provolone cheese
· Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Olive salad: Combine all the ingredients for the olive salad in a bowl and cover it with food wrap. Place it in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours.
Sandwich: Spray your pan with olive oil and add mushrooms to it and let it cook for 10-15 minutes. Season it with salt and pepper and let it cool. Now spread the olive salad onto to the bottom of the ciabatta bread and top it up with mushrooms and cheese. Grill them on both sides, and your dish is ready.
3. Grilled Veggie Pizza
Whenever you are in a tough situation, the answer is always pizza!
Total cooking time: 2 hours | Servings: 4
Ingredients:
· 1 large white onion, halved
· 1.5 lb of ripened tomatoes
· 1 garlic clove
· 6 oz. of goat cheese
· Dried herbs: oregano, thyme, rosemary
· Foccacia bread
· Olive oil
Directions:
Take a light grill and a roasting pan and combine the tomatoes, onion, and garlic. Season them with herbs and salt and let it cook for 1.5 hours on low heat. Remove it from the grill and slice the vegetables into large chunks.
Spread olive oil onto the bottom of the bread and top it up with goat cheese and the grilled vegetables. Cover the grill and toast them lightly. Your dish is ready to serve.
4. Grilled Asparagus Tofu and Leek
This Asparagus recipe is well-known in Great Britain and is the perfect combination of health and taste.
Total time took: 20 minutes | Servings: 4
Ingredients:
· 1 bunch of asparagus
· 1 leek, thinly sliced
· Lemon juice
· 1 tbsp. olive oil
· 1 tsp. ginger, grated
Directions:
Combine all the ingredients in a pan and let it cook for 5 minutes. Place them on the grill for not more than 10 minutes turning at the half-way point. Your dish is ready to be served.
P. S.: When I tried cooking this one for the first time, I was wondering what Asparagus would taste like in this recipe; to my wonders, it takes away the complete show of the dish.
5. Grilled Belgian Endives
Endives taste the best when they are grilled. I tried this grilled Belgian endive recipe once, and now I make it once every week.
Cooking time: 25 minutes | Servings: 4
Ingredients:
· 4 heads of Belgian endive
· Salt to taste
· 4 tbsp. of extra virgin olive oil
· Fresh ground pepper
Directions:
Set the grill to preheat and cut the Belgian endive head in half. Make a deep incision till the end of the root and drizzle it with olive oil. Place it on the grill and let it cook for 15 minutes till they are tender. Add some black pepper to the top, and your dish is ready.
What’s a summer if you don’t have a poolside barbecue party in your backyard? So take out your old grill out and put it to use with these mouth-watering, no-meat grilled recipes. I highly recommend for you to try them once and enjoy your summer with deliciousness.
Author’s Bio
Emily Taylor has a huge passion for gardening with the urge to know and control every little thing that happens inside her house. When she isn’t glued to her backyard or caring for the house, she spends time writing her blog Lovebackyard.com hoping to share her tips and stories to people who want to transform their house into a real paradise. You can reach her at emily@lovebackyard.com or on Twitter at @Emily_Taylor9.