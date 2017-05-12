Viral Video: Stray Cat Helps Soldier Overcome PTSD

In this powerfully inspirational story, we follow a brave young soldier from a battlefield in Iraq, where he sustained traumatic injuries in a mortar attack, to Fort Riley, Kansas. There, during a thunderstorm, a kitten suddenly appears to save the soldier’s life, then later disappears, only to reappear at another pivotal moment in both their lives.
“Even before he was my cat, before he even knew me that well, Scout saved my life. He put me on a different path. He gave me the confidence to try to come back from all the adversity that I was feeling.” — Josh Marino
For more information visit: http://mutualrescue.org/film/josh-scout/
