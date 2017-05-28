Top 10 Vegan-Friendly MLB Ballparks

PETA has unveiled its list of the Top 10 Vegan-Friendly Major League Ballparks for 2017 after scouring stadiums across the country, keeping score, and root, root, rooting for the final compassionate contenders. Each team that made the cut will receive a framed certificate from PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat."
"These popular stadiums prove that vegan eating is as American as baseball and apple pie," says PETA Executive Director Tracy Reiman. "PETA's carefully compiled rankings of the top vegan-friendly ballparks will help fans chow down on delicious cruelty-free foods while cheering their favorite teams to victory."
The Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park took top honors, thanks to its all-vegan food cart serving up treats like nachos with dairy-free cheese and black bean tamales, followed by the Minnesota Twins' Target Field in second place, the Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field in third, the Los Angeles Dodgers' Dodger Stadium in fourth, and the New York Mets' Citi Field in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 are the Oakland Athletics' Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the Yankees' Yankee Stadium, the Orioles' Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the San Francisco Giants' AT&T Park, and the Philadelphia Phillies' Citizens Bank Park.
For more information, please visit PETA.org.
