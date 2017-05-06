The Search Is On for the 'Sexiest Vegan Next Door'

Norfolk, Va. — Who is the sexiest vegan of them all? Starting today, PETA's 2017 Sexiest Vegan Next Door competition is open for submissions. Modeled after PETA's iconic Sexiest Vegetarian Celebrity contest—which has featured Anne Hathaway, Joaquin Phoenix, and many others—the annual competition seeks to recognize the gorgeous men and women who are proving that there's nothing more attractive than compassion.
Each winner—one man and one woman—will receive a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Humane Travel.
"A trim body, a healthy heart, and a clear conscience are just some of the benefits of eating vibrant plant-based meals," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Everyone who enters PETA's annual contest is a testament to how sexy vegans are, inside and out."
PETA—whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat"—notes that each person who goes vegan spares more than 100 animals every year daily suffering and a terrifying death in today's industrialized meat, egg, and dairy industries. While vegans have big hearts, studies show that they have healthier ones, too: In addition to slashing their risk of developing heart disease, vegans are less prone to suffering from cancer, diabetes, and obesity and, on average, are fitter and trimmer than meat-eaters are.
Entrants must be U.S. residents and at least 22 years of age. Previous finalists and winners are ineligible to enter. The entry round ends on May 9. On May 23, PETA will announce the 20 finalists—to be determined by a PETA panel—and voting will open to the public to help determine the winners. The group will choose them based on several factors, including vote count. See the full contest details here.
