The Chubby Vegetarian Now Available in Print/eBook

Treat mom to the ultimate foodie gift this Mother’s Day with The Chubby Vegetarian: 100 Inspired Vegetable Recipes for the Modern Table. This creative, veggie-inspired cookbook from award-winning authors and bloggers Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence, is a compelling guide to modern vegetarian cuisine, offering innovative recipes that reimagine vegetables as the star of the plate. Recipes for inventive dishes include Purple Potato Pierogi; Cauliflower Steak with confit mushroom pilaf, herbed tomatoes, cheddar-parsley butter, and fried capers; Beet and Goat Cheese Ravioli; Grilled Eggplant Bánh Mì and many others.
Just in time for Mother’s Day, The Chubby Vegetarian is now available in print and as an eBook on Amazon , Barnes and Noble and other online retailers. Whether mom is a vegetarian or just on the lookout for inventive, healthy, mouthwatering recipes, this cookbook will be right at home on her bookshelf.
