06 May 2017

The Chubby Vegetarian Now Available in Print/eBook

Treat mom to the ultimate foodie gift this Mother’s Day with The Chubby Vegetarian: 100 Inspired Vegetable Recipes for the Modern Table. This creative,  veggie-inspired cookbook from award-winning authors and bloggers Justin Fox Burks and Amy Lawrence, is a compelling guide to modern vegetarian cuisine, offering innovative recipes that reimagine vegetables as the star of the plate. Recipes for inventive dishes include Purple Potato PierogiCauliflower Steak with confit mushroom pilaf, herbed tomatoes, cheddar-parsley butter, and fried capers; Beet and Goat Cheese RavioliGrilled Eggplant Bánh Mì and many others.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, The Chubby Vegetarian is now available in print and as an eBook on Amazon , Barnes and Noble and other online retailers.  Whether mom is a vegetarian or just on the lookout for inventive, healthy, mouthwatering recipes, this cookbook will be right at home on her bookshelf.

