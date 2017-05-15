Support homeless cats while simultaneously taking care of your pizza craving

Visit Flatbread Pizza in Davis Square in Somerville, MA on Tuesday, May 23 and every pizza you purchase (eat-in OR take-out) a portion of the sale will go directly to Gifford Cat Shelter.
Flatbread Pizza is a really cool restaurant with wood fire ovens, an open floor plan, and fabulous pizza! Flatbread also features candlepin bowling and a great selection of beers and cocktails.
Gifford volunteers will be on hand with information about Gifford and answer questions (so please stop by to say hello!). In addition, you can purchase a raffle ticket to win a special prize.
Tuesday, May 23
5:00 - 11:30pm
Flatbread Pizza, Davis Square
45 Day St, Somerville MA
We encourage you to come by Flatbread for dinner on May 23 and tell your friends, family and colleagues.
For more information about Gifford Cat Shelter visit: www.giffordcatshelter.org.
