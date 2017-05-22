Recipe: Vegan Carrot Dogs

CARROT DOGS
Kids of all ages love hot dogs—the epitome of American food. Keep these carrot dogs on hand so your kids can have them whenever they want a quick meal. I like mine with Lentil Chili (page 179), but let your kids choose their favorite toppings.
Makes 6 sandwiches - Vegan
Makes 6 sandwiches - Vegan
- 6 large carrots, peeled and trimmed to fit your hot dog buns
- 2 cups water
- 1/4 cup tamari
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon granulated onion
- 1 teaspoon mustard powder
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 teaspoon ground mace
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 6 hot dog buns, toasted if desired
- Bring a 2-quart pot of water to a boil over medium-high heat. Add the carrots and bring the water back to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and let the carrots cook until they are tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain the carrots and rinse them under cool water to stop the cooking.
- While the carrots are cooking, whisk together the water, tamari, red wine vinegar, garlic, granulated onion, mustard powder, coriander, mace, smoked paprika, and black pepper in a baking dish. Add the carrots to the marinade and toss to coat. Cover the dish and refrigerate for at least 12 hours.
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the carrots and the marinade and cook, turning the carrots occasionally, until most of the marinade has evaporated and the carrots have started to brown, about 10 minutes.
- Serve in a bun with your favorite toppings.
RECIPE TIP
Be sure to choose carrots of equal size so they all cook in the same amount of time.
Be sure to choose carrots of equal size so they all cook in the same amount of time.
Chef Del Sroufe is co-owner and Executive Chef of Wellness Forum Foods. He is the author of Forks Over Knives-The Cookbook, The China Study Quick & Easy Cookbook, The China Study Family Cookbook, and Better Than Vegan, the story of his struggle with weight loss and gain, and how he managed to lose over 200 pounds on a low fat, plant based diet. Del teaches cooking classes and helps people transition to a plant-based diet. Learn more at chefdelsroufe.com.
0 comments:
Post a Comment