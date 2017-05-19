Power to the Paw: Official Launch of Empire State Humane Voters

Empire State Humane Voters (ESHV) celebrates its launch this week in New York City. Founded with a mission to support city and state candidates who will champion protections for animals, lobby for stronger laws to stop animal cruelty, and hold elected officials accountable to humane voters, ESHV aims to organize animal lovers into a humane voting bloc — throughout the city and across the state, from Buffalo to Long Island.
“Our goal is to fill a glaring void in the animal protection movement with a political advocacy group that covers all animal issues on both the city and state level,” says ESHV Founder and Executive Director Allie Feldman Taylor. “There are so many animal issues that need political representation, and ESHV is empowered with the political savvy and animal law expertise to effectuate change for animals in New York.”
