17 May 2017
Miranda Lambert’s Muttnation March to Kick Off Muttnation Foundation Adoption Drive at CMA Music Festival on June 8
Posted at 5/17/2017 02:05:00 PM No comments
Nashville, TN – Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville GRAMMY Award-winner and 13 time CMA Award winner, Miranda Lambert announces details surrounding her MuttNation events to take place during CMA Music Festival in Nashville, TN, June 8th through the 11th.
To kick off the MuttNation festivities, Lambert will host the inaugural MuttNation March on the morning of June 8, where Lambert and her rescue dogs will get their “paws” marching from Nissan Stadium, over the Nashville Pedestrian Bridge, and ending in downtown Nashville. "So many shelter pets need a home, so we are going to march to raise awareness,” says Lambert. “Country music has the best fans in the world and together we can help so many animals find amazing homes." Fans and their mutts are encouraged to join in on the celebration and help spread awareness for shelter pets. Registration for the inaugural MuttNation March begins TODAY at MuttNationFoundation.com. The cost to register is $15 per person and includes an event t-shirt to wear during the MuttNation March.
Miranda’s MuttNation March concludes just steps away from the Music City Center where the MuttNation Foundation Adoption Drive will take place inside CMA Fan Fair X. The drive will take place throughout CMA Fest. The MuttNation Foundation Adoption Drive will feature a photo booth, the MuttNation mobile unit and the family favorite, “Puppy Corral”, but as always the goal is to find shelter dogs forever homes. The MuttNation Fueled by Miranda Lambert Pet Collection will be available to purchase, with a portion of those proceeds benefitting MuttNation Foundation.
If you cannot physically be in Nashville for the March, don’t worry, you can still participate! Starting today and running through June 19, fans can visit MuttNationFoundation.com and enter the MuttNation Shelter Day Sweepstakes, where you and a guest have a chance to win a day with Miranda Lambert making over an animal shelter in need. Fans are rewarded at higher donation levels with a handful of unique incentives including exclusive merchandise, meet & greets and more.
For more information on MuttNation events visit www.muttnationfoundation.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment