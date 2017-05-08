8 Tips When Traveling with Your Pet this Summer

As we confirm our reservations and pack our bags for summer destinations, some of us just can’t leave our fur babies behind. If you’re traveling with your furry companion this summer, etiquette expert Sharon Schweitzer, founder of Protocol & Etiquette Worldwide, says to consider these 8 modern summer travel tips for June’s Pet Appreciation Week and make the most of your dog days.
- Potty-train your Pooch: When planning pet travel, make sure that your furball is trained to relieve themselves outdoors- not on the hotel carpet. Some owners will attach a bell to the door that their pet is trained to ring when they need to go outside. This is one good technique for pet owners, another is a gentle nudge by fluffy. This works well for owners who keep their pooch in their hotel room.
- Pet Grooming: Schedule your pet for pre-departure grooming. Both you and your furry companion will have a more pleasant experience during travel and lodging. Hoteliers and fellow travelers alike will appreciate your consideration.
- Flea-Free: Schedule a vet visit to be sure your furball is healthy and in prime traveling condition. Are all vaccines, including rabies and any geographically specific treatments such as a rattlesnake inoculation up-to-date? Be sure your pet isn’t a threat with current flea and tick treatments.
- Hotel Pet Policies: Ask the hotel about their pet policies pre-arrival. Some properties require a pet-deposit and for all animals to be on a leash or in a cage in public areas. Being mindful of these guidelines ensures a positive visit.
- BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowls): If the hotel doesn’t provide pet bowls, buy a collapsible traveling food and water bowl. Many hotels such as Four Seasons, W Hotels, and Tarpon Inn, provide special pet bowls for furry travel companions.
- BYOB (Bring Your Own Bed): Hotel management and future guests won’t be pleased to find fur on their hotel linens, so bring your pet’s personal bed and blanket. If your pet typically sleeps with you, bring an extra blanket to protect the hotel linens from the “my pet was here” trademark.
- Keep it Down: Barking, howling and whining can disturb the adjacent hotel room guests. Make sure to train your dog to be a quiet traveler, or else be ready to take them outside to avoid disturbing others. Avoid leaving your pet alone in a hotel room.
- Wander Pet: If your pet wanders off while you’re pouring coffee in the lobby, quickly retrieve them. Keep an eye on these scampering fluff balls, and be considerate as some guests may be allergic to them.
