Product Review: Nocciolata Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread





To me, no breakfast is really complete without a little bit of chocolate. A lot of people are surprised when they find out that I still eat chocolate as a vegan because it’s assumed that there’s milk in chocolate. Some chocolates do contain milk, but not all.

Pure cocoa powder doesn’t contain chocolate—even the good old fashioned Hershey’s cocoa powder in the baking aisle of your local grocery store! I’m obsessed with cocoa powder and put it in my morning smoothie just about every day. Cocoa powder contains iron, manganese, magnesium, and zinc, so it actually does provide some great health benefits.

Anyway, I was thrilled when I heard about the new Nocciolata Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread by Rigoni di Asiago . I’d never jumped on the Nutella bandwagon (because Nutella does contain milk), but I couldn’t wait to try the new dairy-free Nocciolata Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread because it was marketed as vegan, USDA organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, and environmentally-responsible.

Many competitor brands contain palm oil or are high in sugar and fat, but the Nocciolata Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread only contains hazelnuts, raw cane sugar, vanilla extract, cocoa powder, cocoa butter, sunflower oil and sunflower lecithin.

Let me just say that this spread is absolutely AMAZING. It is quite possibly my favorite thing in the world right now. I’ve had it for breakfast several times already on toasted whole grain bread, but I must admit that my favorite way to eat it is to stick a spoon right in the jar and devour it plain and simple.

If you love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter (or any other nut butter), you’ve got to try this stuff. It would be amazing on rice cakes, celery, crackers, non-dairy ice cream, strawberries, or really anything else you’d like to have paired with chocolate. Find a store near you that sells it and treat yourself to a jar today. You deserve it!