Coming soon to a natural foods store near you: Food For Life sprouted waffles and english muffins

Share |
When I heard that Food For Life would be releasing several new breakfast items, I was thrilled! Not only is Food For Life’s sprouted whole grain bread my favorite type of bread, but Food For Life was also there for me with their wide range of gluten free products when I decided to try a gluten free diet for about a year.
New to the Food For Life family are Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Grain Flax English Muffins and waffles. These delicious new items are diabetic-friendly, USDA organic, vegan, and Kosher Pareve. The Sprouted Grain Flax English Muffins are made with healthy ingredients such as organic sprouted wheat, barley, lentils, millet, and flax seeds, and the waffles come in flavors such as apple nut, blueberry, golden flax, and original sprouted grain.
The english muffins contain both Omega 3 and Omega 6 fatty acids and are comprised of 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. The waffles combine 6 different grains and contain 9 essential amino acids.
With these delicious, healthy, and quick breakfast items, I no longer feel jipped on the weekends if I don’t have the time for a homemade breakfast. All I need to do is pop a couple of waffles in the toaster, top them off with a square or two of MELT Organic buttery spread and a drizzle of maple syrup, and I’m good to go.
The Sprouted Grain Flax English Muffins are just as delicious and are perfect for breakfast, a mid-day snack, or for a sandwich. I like to pop mine in the microwave and top it off with peanut butter and jam or a sliced avocado and a drizzle of olive oil.
Although these amazing new products are not yet available in stores, keep an eye out for them at a natural foods store near you! To find other Food For Life products, use the Food For Life store locator. Many Food For Life products can even be purchased in bulk online.
Whether you’re vegan, gluten free, or are just trying to incorporate healthier foods into your diet, Food For Life has you covered!
Alexandra Beane | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Website
Minnesota Alex is a freelance writer who holds a BA in Professional and Creative Writing. She has a strong interest in veganism, holistic health, and emotional and physical wellbeing. When she isn’t reading and writing about health and wellness, Alex is trying new plant based recipes in the kitchen or can be found volunteering with a Minneapolis-based animal rights organization or local rabbit rescue.
Photo credit: Food For Life