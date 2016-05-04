Try freeze-dried Crunchies for a flavorful snack in a pinch

It can be difficult to find healthy snacks that don’t require refrigeration or a lot of prep work, and that’s where freeze-dried fruits from Crunchies Natural Food Company come in. Many of us would like to eat raw foods on a regular basis, but we just don’t have the time, money, patience, or equipment.

Crunchies are more nutritious than fruits dried by heat, and they’re completely natural with fruit being the only ingredient! Freeze-drying allows the fruit to retain its nutritional value, while also enhancing its shelf life.

To retain most of the nutrients of fresh, whole fruit during the freeze-drying process, fresh fruits are promptly frozen after harvesting and undergo a low-pressure drying process where frozen water is removed directly as steam, bypassing the liquid state.

Thanks to Crunchies, we can keep an all-natural snack in our purse or lunchbox and not worry about keeping it fresh or refrigerated. Plus, Crunchies are incredibly affordable, delicious, and completely allergen-free. If you love the taste of fruit and don’t have an allergy to it, Crunchies are absolutely perfect for you.

Choose from single-serve bags of fruits for $1.25 each or resealable pouches that range from $5-6 a piece. Their current products include strawberries, mangoes, pineapple, blueberries, raspberries, grapes, cinnamon apple, strawberry banana, and mixed fruit.

Purchase 6-packs online for $28.99 or find them in a store near you ! Crunchies are the perfect healthy snack that you can keep on you at all times.

“We are simplifying the lives of active, health-conscious shoppers by offering a snack that’s hands-down the best in terms of ingredients, nutrition, taste and convenience,” says Scott Jacobson, president and CEO of Crunchies Natural Food Company. “Our hope is that, by giving people a new way to enjoy pure fruit, we can help them make better choices for themselves and their families.”

Pick up your first bag of Crunchies today and see for yourself just how deliciously convenient these snacks are.



