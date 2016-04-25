BFree Foods offers delicious variety of allergen free breads

As vegans and vegetarians, we know just how easy it is to live happy lives without meat or dairy products. However, it can become a bit more restrictive for many who throw gluten free into the mix, especially for those who love traditional breads, bagels, wraps, or buns. Many of the gluten free breads on the market contain eggs or milk, so those are out of the question for vegans. Many other store-bought gluten free breads tend to crumble or easily fall apart.

Gluten free vegans can now rejoice because BFree Foods offers delicious allergen free breads that just about anyone can enjoy. Not only are these delicious products moist and taste like the breads we all grew up eating, but they don’t crumble or fall apart either! Ditch that lettuce wrap and indulge in a traditional veggie burger or hummus wrap with these amazing gluten free breads from BFree Foods.

Each and every BFree bread product is free of common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, gluten, nuts, and soy. Instead, you’ll enjoy healthy ingredients that consist of superfoods such as quinoa, chia seeds, flax seeds, buckwheat, and more. You won’t even be able to tell that BFree products are completely allergen free - they really do taste that amazing. Plus, BFree products are non-GMO and contain real, whole foods.

“We’re doing more than just making breads gluten-free,” says Nathan Fisher, VP of sales at BFree Foods. “We’re transcending trends to deliver real health and quality. Because of BFree’s top-notch nutrition, ‘authentic bread’ taste and durability, we truly stand out. BFree products appeal to a broad variety of health-conscious American consumers, including—but certainly not limited to—those with dietary restrictions.”

You can find BFree products such as bagels, wraps, rolls, and loaves of sandwich bread at many stores throughout the U.S. Use the store locator on their website to find BFree products near you. Unfortunately, BFree products are not available for online ordering at this time.