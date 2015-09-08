Tribest Sedona Rawfood Dehydrator is every vegan food enthusiasts’ dream

Share |
Raw foods may seem time consuming, expensive, and tedious for many people, but they can be made simple with the right tools and accessories. If you’ve been dying to make some of your own dehydrated goodies but haven’t known where to start, then you’ll want to try the new Tribest Sedona Combo, SD-P9150-B Rawfood Dehydrator.
At $449.95, you may consider this purchase a splurge, but it will be totally worth it. Remember when you were worried about the price of your Vitamix but now you wouldn’t want to live without it? That’s exactly how the Tribest Sedona Combo Dehydrator will make you feel!
Many people think of raw food as eating nothing more than fruits, vegetables, and nuts, however, the possibilities are endless with the Sedona Combo Rawfood Dehydrator. You can make desserts, crackers, crusts, chips, and luxurious meals like lasagna and even pizza!
The Sedona Combo Rawfood Dehydrator has a five-year warranty and comes with nine BPA-free trays, which make it super convenient to dehydrate multiple items at once. You’ll enjoy features such as the digital thermostat, dual fan technology, stainless steel handle, and transparent glass door.
The Two-Stage Sequential Temperature-Timer (TST) is another great feature which allows you to begin the dehydration process at a higher temperature and then automatically lower it to finish the dehydration process, without losing any important enzymes that are often lost when foods are cooked at higher temperatures.
Even if you’re new to dehydrating food at home, the Sedona Combo Rawfood Dehydrator makes it easy with step-by-step instructions and plenty of information to get you through your first raw food cooking experiment.
You may find this Sedona YouTube video helpful if you’re a first time user. This video from Tribest may also be helpful at getting you familiar with the Dehydrator. Chances are that you’ll be addicted to your new Sedona Combo Rawfood Dehydrator before you even know it.
To get you excited about your new purchase, check out raw food recipes from Rawmazing, The Rawsome Vegan Life, and Choosing Raw. Enjoy your new addiction to raw vegan goodness!
Alexandra Beane | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest | Website
Minnesota Alex is a freelance writer who holds a BA in Professional and Creative Writing. She has a strong interest in veganism, holistic health, and emotional and physical wellbeing. When she isn’t reading and writing about health and wellness, Alex is trying new plant based recipes in the kitchen or can be found volunteering with a Minneapolis-based animal rights organization or local rabbit rescue.
Photo credit: Tribest