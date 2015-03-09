Top 10 Workout Songs for March 2015





This month's top 10 workout songs cover a wide array of tempos and styles that will complement an equally diverse range of workouts. For low rep exercises that strengthen your body—crunches, weights and so on—you might start with one of the slower tracks from David Guetta or Flo Rida. For a cardio routine—running, ropes, and the like—consider one of the faster numbers from alt-rock favorites Bleachers or club stars Yellow Claw.





If the feel is more important to you than the tempo, there are tracks spanning 100-128 beats per minute (BPM) and a variety of genres. The mix includes the latest confection from Maroon 5, a remix of Big Data's crossover hit, and a collaboration between X Factor alumni Fifth Harmony & L.A. rapper Kid Ink.





There should be something here for every taste and routine. If you're looking for a few new songs to spruce up your existing mix, you're in luck. Alternatively, if you need a clean break, you can swap in this entire list—since it blends a variety of speeds and sounds that will get you moving and keep you guessing.





Here's the full list, according to votes placed at Run Hundred --the web's most popular workout music blog.







To find more workout songs, folks can check out the free database at RunHundred.com. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.