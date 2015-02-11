Top 10 Workout Songs for February 2015





Remixes rule in this month's workout music round-up. Exactly half of the songs voted into the top 10 appear in re-worked versions. As always, this is a blessing for folks in search of musical inspiration, since these uptempo updates take existing gym favorites and accentuate their beats and momentum.





Songs getting a makeover include the latest from from Gwen Stefani, a club anthem from David Guetta, and the three way collaboration between Jennifer Lopez, Iggy Azalea, and Pitbull. Meanwhile, the other half of this month's list includes a Taylor Swift song you might recognize from a Target commercial, a Fall Out Boy track that pays tribute to a scene from Pulp Fiction, and the follow-up to Clean Bandit and Jess Glynne's breakthrough hit "Rather Be."



By combining new music from Top 40 regulars and updated versions of recent hits, this month's list strikes a fine balance between fresh and familiar sounds--both of which will come in handy when you're ready to get moving.



Here's the full list, according to votes placed at Run Hundred --the web's most popular workout music blog.









To find more workout songs, folks can check out the free database at RunHundred.com. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.



Photo credit: License: CC0 Public Domain