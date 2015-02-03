Top 10 Vegan Pizzas named in time for National Pizza Pie Day

"The Works" at 3 Brothers Pizza Cafe photo by Jay Astafa





The mouthwatering Red Beans and Rice Pizza, created in true Louisiana fashion by New Orleans' Mid City Pizza, landed the number-one spot, followed closely by The Works—featuring a sizzling array of seitan meatballs and soy pepperoni—from 3 Brothers Pizza Cafe on Long Island, N.Y. Nabbing third place was the Sweet Potato of Mine, a veggie-packed pie from Silly's in Portland, Maine, while fourth place went to the decadently noodle- and vegan cheese–topped The Vegan Mac from Chicago's Dimo's. The Loaded Potato Pizza—brimming with tempeh "bacon" bits—from Brick Road Pizza Co. in Grand Rapids, Mich., claimed spot number five. Pies from pizzerias in Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Kansas City, Mo.; Providence, R.I.; and Flagstaff, Ariz., filled out the top 10.





"As these wonderful restaurants prove, it's never been easier to indulge in a delicious vegan slice at pizza parlors," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "With so many tasty vegan options widely available, PETA is calling on caring people everywhere to kick dairy products to the curb in favor of a scrumptious slice of vegan pie."





There are even more options for vegan pizza available: Popular chains Mellow Mushroom, PizzaRev, and Pieology now offer exciting vegan pizzas, including vegan mozzarella and other animal-friendly toppings.





As documented by PETA, whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to abuse in any way," cows exploited for their milk are genetically manipulated to produce four and a half times the amount of milk they naturally would and are often mutilated without painkillers. The only way to spare these animals a lifetime of cruelty in the dairy industry is to switch to healthy plant-based milks and cheeses.





