NBC to air special celebrating shelter dogs and animal adoption

Celebrity Animal Lovers Betty White, Lindsey Vonn, Bryant Gumbel, Emmylou Harris, and Bernadette Peters Lend Their Support





NBC Owned Television Stations will premiere the new special Best in Shelter with Jill Rappaport. Long time NBC correspondent, award-winning animal advocate and author Jill Rappaport is the creator, executive producer and host. The show takes viewers along on a search for the country’s most loveable rescue dogs. With the help of beloved actress and comedian Betty White, Olympic superstar skier Lindsey Vonn, singer Emmylou Harris and other celebrities, the half-hour special will highlight adoption centers from around the country and their endearing animals hoping to find forever homes. Best in Shelter with Jill Rappaport airs locally on NBC 4 New York on Saturday, February 21st @ 7:00 ET and on the NBC Owned Television Stations and NECN. Viewers in other markets should check their local listings for airtimes.





“This show is about saving lives and finding them ALL forever loving homes,” said Jill Rappaport. “It has been my dream for years to do a show that shines a light on the plight of shelter animals, and the wonderful heart and souls they possess!”





“Producing Best in Shelter with Jill Rappaport is one way we can draw attention to the important issue of homeless animals and raise awareness to help them find loving owners and permanent homes,” said Meredith McGinn, Senior Vice President of , the division’s lifestyle production company. Producingis one way we can draw attention to the important issue of homeless animals and raise awareness to help them find loving owners and permanent homes,” said Meredith McGinn, Senior Vice President of LX.TV , the division’s lifestyle production company.





Best in Shelter with Jill Rappaport features categories of dogs often overlooked for adoption such as Seniors, Pitt Bulls, Mutts and Tripods – three-legged dogs. At each shelter, these canines will be judged by celebrity animal advocates based on very serious criteria like “lickability” and cuddle factor! Journalist and host of HBO’S Real Sports Bryant Gumbel and wife and author Hilary Gumbel judge at Main Line Animal Rescue in Pennsylvania, teen actor Lou Wegner at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in California, and singer/actress Bernadette Peters at the ASPCA’s shelter in New York City. One dog from each shelter will be named “Best in Shelter” and rewarded with a year’s supply of a food-filled care package from show sponsor Blue Buffalo.





“Most importantly, they will all find permanent homes which is what they deserve,” added Rappaport.

"BLUE is a company founded on the incredible bond humans have with our pets,” said David Petrie, Vice President, Blue Buffalo Co. “Over the years, we’ve helped place over 2.5 million pets in forever homes, and we look forward to a long and helpful future for years to come.”





Show sponsor Subaru has also been a long-standing supporter of animal causes.

"Since 2007, Subaru has donated $12 million to the ASPCA and organized over 1,200 adoption events at animal shelters and at Subaru retailers nationwide,” said Alan Bethke, vice president of marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. “Animal welfare is an important part of the Subaru brand and we are very proud to support Jill's mission to raise awareness for rescue dogs, especially those under-rescued animals featured in Best In Shelter."

The ASPCA estimates that of the 5 to 7 million pets left to shelters each year, approximately 3 to 4 million will never get out. Best in Shelter with Jill Rappaport gives these discarded animals a second chance, and brings attention to the countless abandoned pets worthy of adoption.



