Actress hosts podcast with celebrity friends and animal advocates

Elaine Hendrix

The Pet Matchmaker today announced the launch of a series of free weekly podcasts set to begin on Tuesday, February 17, 2015 . The Podcast is hosted by the organization’s founder, Elaine Hendrix, who is best known for her roles in Disney's The Parent Trap, SNL'sSuperstar and the cult classic Romy & Michele's High School Reunion. She will star alongside Denis Leary in the new FX comedy, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Rollthis summer.





THE PET MATCHMAKER...with Elaine Hendrix is a fun, feisty and furry podcast hosted by award-winning actress and animal advocate Elaine Hendrix, along with a kennel-full of her celebrity friends, fellow pet lovers and animal experts.





“I couldn’t be more excited to team up with Sideshow Network for The Pet Matchmaker Podcast,” said Ms. Hendrix. “It combines two of my favorite things: performing and animals. We’re gearing up for fun, exciting shows that will keep pet-centric people up-to-date on the latest news in the animal protection world and pet industry and leave listeners educated, entertained and inspired. We also want to hear from the listeners and find out what’s on their minds. After all, who would want to miss one of our weekly cocktail recipes to celebrate our pets!”





Each show will run approximately 45 minutes and contain an array of features such as Stages & Cages, Non-profit of the Week, Pet Rescue Rockstars andAll-star Animal Advocates. “ Everywhere I go I meet people who love animals. Whether I’m on a film set or at the dog park. Over the years I have the opportunity to build connections with animals lovers of all types from celebrities to leaders of non-profit organizations, veterinarians, animal trainers and behaviorists, dog groomers, and pet psychics—all using their skills in a unique way to help animals,” said Ms. Hendrix. “I’m excited to bring my friends together for a lively conversation about our favorite topic—animals!”





Ms. Hendrix will be joined on-air by her 'sidekick' and best friend, Dr. Antonio Brown, a Hollywood writer/producer and animal lover.





The podcast launches on February 17, 2015 with guests Bill Crowe, Director of the Pet Care Foundation and actress, comedian, writer and film producer Lisa Ann Walter. Future shows include:





February 24, 2015 : Nikki Carvey Founder, Road Dogs & Rescue and actor David Faustino, best known for his role as Bud Bundy on the FOX sitcom Married... with Children





March 3, 2015 : Randy Grim, Founder, Stray Rescue of St. Louis and actress Kristin Bauer van Straten, best known for her role as vampire Pamela Swynford De Beaufort on the HBO television series True Blood





Other anticipated celebrity guests (pending schedules) include: Elizabeth Gillies, Morgan Fairchild, Robert Kelly, Margaret Cho, Joanna Krupa, and Andy Dick.





Other guests (pending schedules) will include:

Jackson Galaxy, cat behaviorist and host of the television show My Cat from Hell on Animal Planet and co-author of the New York Times bestseller, Catification

Stephen Wells, President of the Animal Legal Defense Fund

Alex Hershaft, co-founder of the U.S. animal rights movement and founder and president of the Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM)

Jennifer Fearing, California senior state director for The Humane Society of the United States

Andy Gil, businessman, conservationist and animal activist

One new episode will be released every Tuesday (ongoing) and is downloadable via http://ThePetMatchmaker.com/ and/or http://sideshownetwork. tv/





About Elaine Hendrix

Elaine Hendrix is an award-winning actress and animal advocate best known for her roles in Disney's The Parent Trap, SNL's Superstar and the cult classicRomy & Michele's High School Reunion. In addition to her 100+ acting credits, has a full-time second career rescuing, adopting, volunteering, lobbying, protesting, speaking, writing, building habitats and more, all on behalf of animals, everywhere. She is from East Tennessee and currently lives in Los Angeles, CA with her rescue dogs, canines: Rossmore and Ellie and felines: Kimbo and Goodie Cornbread. Hendrix will star alongside Denis Leary in the new FX comedy, Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll this summer.





About The Pet Matchmaker