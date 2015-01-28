VegCruising.com caters to vegetarian and vegan travelers



CruiseOne Franchise Owner Margaret Miner has launched VegCruising.com to fill a much-needed void for vegan and vegetarian cruisers. VegCruising.com organizes group cruises that specialize in creating vegetarian and vegan cuisine for the most discerning traveler.





“As a vegetarian, I am familiar with the dietary struggles vegetarians and vegans face when they travel,” said Margaret Miner, CruiseOne vacation specialist and franchise owner of the Pleasant Hill location. “I created VegCruising.com to cater to vegan and vegetarian travelers so they can experience similar culinary delights as omnivores. Wherever you are on your personal dietary journey, we deliver peace of mind regarding your food choices when cruising.”





VegCruising groups will be offered delicious, creative dining options which meet their dietary preferences and needs. Holland America Line, a recognized leader in cruising with a commitment to innovation and outstanding cuisine, has been chosen for VegCruising.com’s three 2015 sailings to Alaska, the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.





The inaugural VegCruise departs from Seattle on July 11 for a seven-day voyage aboard the ms Westerdam. With fares starting at $1,400, the cruise to Alaska follows the Glacier Bay itinerary and has ports of call at Juneau; Sitka; Ketchikan; and Victoria, British Columbia. The second VegCruise travels the Mediterranean from Barcelona to Rome aboard the ms Zuiderdam on an 11-night cruise departing on Aug. 13 . Fares start at $2,499 and VegCruisers will visit Spain, Monaco, France and Italy. Departing from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the final VegCruise of the year sails to the Eastern Caribbean islands of Grand Turk, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten and Bahamas aboard the ms Eurodam on Oct. 18 with fares starting at $999. All three VegCruise fares are based on double occupancy and have limited availability.





800-634-8118 or visit VegCruising.com manages all reservations, groups traveling and dietary preferences, ensuring a wonderful and healthy vacation experience for travelers. For more information or to book your own VegCruise with CruiseOne, please callor visit www.VegCruising.com .





About CruiseOne®