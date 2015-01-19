U.S. News & World Report announces Best Diets of 2015





U.S. News & World Report released its Best Diets of 2015 , featuring rankings and information on 41 diet plans. For the fifth year, the DASH diet wins Best Diets Overall, while Weight Watchers holds onto the No. 1 spot for Best Weight-Loss Diets. The Health Management Resources plan (HMR), a new diet on the 2015 list, takes the No. 2 spot in the Best Diets for Weight-Loss category.

The Mediterranean Diet, which was recently credited with boosting life spans , claims the No. 1 spot among Plant-Based Diets and ties for the No. 3 spot among Best Diets Overall, behind DASH and the TLC Diet. The Raw Food Diet is No. 3 on the Best Weight-Loss list, but ranks lowest at No. 34 on Best Diets for Healthy Eating. The popular Paleo diet once again ties with the Dukan plan as the overall lowest ranked diet of 2015.

New in 2015, U.S. News ranked two new diets in addition to theplan – theand the Body Reset Diet . The Supercharged Hormone Diet, which aims to regulate appetite by balancing hormones, lands in the middle of the rankings. The Body Reset Diet, which is a low-calorie diet primarily based on smoothies, ranks low in most categories at No. 30 for Best Overall Diets and No. 33 for Best Weight Loss Diets.

"The Best Diets of 2015 is designed to help consumers identify a diet that suits their specific needs, whether they are trying to lose weight, control a chronic disease or achieve a healthier lifestyle overall," said Angela Haupt , senior health & wellness editor for U.S. News. "More consumers are making health and wellness a priority, but they are often overrun with confusing and contradictory information when it comes to dieting. Consumers can rely on U.S. News for in-depth tools and rankings that empower them to make better, more informed choices about their weight and lifestyles."



U.S. News' , including nutritionists and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss, scored each diet for short- and long-term weight loss, ease of compliance, safety and nutrition. Diets are ranked in eight categories, including diabetes and heart disease prevention and control, as well as easiness to follow and likelihood of weight loss. For further details on how the rankings are calculated, see the methodology.

In addition to the rankings and data, the Best Diets of 2015 features in-depth profiles of each diet, including how the diet works, evidence supporting or refuting its claims, a nutritional snapshot and a close look at the food on each plan. Searchable tools allow users to identify diets that meet their individual nutritional, health and lifestyle needs. This year, consumers can also visit usnews.com to explore information about fitness trackers and how they can be used effectively.





