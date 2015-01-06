Top 10 workout songs for January 2015





The highlight of this month's workout music round-up is the balance it strikes between perennial favorites and relative newcomers. By veering between the two, the mix manages to send both familiar and fresh at the same time.





Starting with the hits, you've got a pair of collaborations uniting Jessie J with 2 Chainz and Wyclef Jean with Avicii. Continuing with the upstarts, you'll find a song from Penguin Prison that could pass for vintage Hall & Oates along with a club track from Alesso & Tove Lo featuring lyrics by David Bowie.





The whole affair kicks off with AC/DC's first new song in six years. The song's beats-per-minute count (BPM) is slow enough to ease you into things physically, while its thundering riff gets you fired up mentally. If you need a power track mid-routine, press play on the fastest (and most popular) song of the month: Sheppard's ode to taking plunges.





For most folks, the new year is a time for taking stock and making changes--mixing things that worked in the past with new approaches for the future. This month's top 10 list does a little of the same--blending veteran hitmakers with promising, newer acts. To that end, it might just be the perfect playlist for the new year and your next workout.





Here's the full list, according to votes placed at Run Hundred --the web's most popular workout music blog.





To find more workout songs, folks can check out the free database at RunHundred.com. Visitors can browse the song selections there by genre, tempo, and era—to find the music that best fits with their particular workout routine.