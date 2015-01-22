Social Media and Digital Expert Jenni Brand Joins Paws PR

Share |
|Jenni Brand and Beau
Since 2009, Brand has been instrumental in leveraging current digital technologies to meet business objectives at Bastille Marketing. Her projects included the direction of online strategy for the US Department of Health & Human Services governmental website Flu.gov during the H1N1 crisis.
Brand will lead online and digital strategy for the Paws PR. “It used to be an organization simply needed a well-placed story on TV or in a major newspaper to raise awareness of their brand or mission,” said Paws PR President and Founder Patricia E Jones. “That’s no longer the case as savvy organizations recognize that an integrated communications strategy with an emphasis on digital strategy is necessary to achieve success. Jenni’s background and passion for pets made her the perfect fit for our clients.”
Brand enjoyed a successful 12+ -year career as a traditional marketer and made the leap to new media/digital strategist and brand leader in 2005 when she joined New Media Strategies (NMS), the Online PR and Word-of-Mouth Marketing agency credited with pioneering the new media agency space. During her tenure there, Jenni actively participated in the emergence and growth of the social media and digital strategy revolution, directing more than 100 campaigns for multiple Fortune 500 organizations including companies in the non-profit, government, CPG, consumer retail, travel/tourism and financial sectors. A few of the companies she advised include PepsiCo, CitiGroup, Ford, Blue Buffalo, Northrup Grumman and The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Jenni leads Canine Capers, a “fur-stival” during Winterthur Museum’s Point-to-Point Steeplechase each May. She serves as a consultant to the Tails of Hope Foundation and its Youth Ambassador K9 Career Program (YAP™). She, along with one of her chocolate Labrador Retrievers, Beau are an active therapy-dog team for PAWS for People, contributing to the education and enrichment of incarcerated youth in Delaware.
About Paws PR—Paws PR, a division of P Jones Communications Inc., is a marketing agency specializing in business development and communications for pet product companies and animal protection groups. With offices in New York City and Baltimore, Paws PR consultants specialize in promoting pet industry clients and animal protection organizations. Founded by former NBC News producer and ASPCA Vice President of Media Relations Patricia E. Jones, Paws PR offers an integrated approach to strategic communications campaigns. www.PawsPR.com @PawsPR on Twitter.