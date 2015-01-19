Seattle-based Field Roast introduces new vegan cheese



The vegan cheese category has been awakened by the launch of the highly anticipated Chao Slices, from The Field Roast Grain Meat Company. The ideals of creating nourishing and flavor-first food without animal products have now led the Seattle Company to create vegan cheese. Chao Slices have been described as "revolutionary" and "game-changing" by people that regularly consume vegan cheese…and even by people who usually reject it. The positive feedback has confirmed Field Roast's transition into a vegan meat and cheese brand a positive one thus far.



What are Chao Slices? A rich and creamy coconut cheese seasoned with traditionally fermented soybean curd that the Vietnamese call Chao. "Chao cheese is a continuation of our fascination with combining traditional Asian and European foods to create new culinary fusions that are real, instead of fake," says President David Lee .



Instead of trying to mimic traditional dairy cheese flavors, like cheddar, mozzarella or monterey jack, Field Roast has innovated new flavors that celebrate the brilliance of the plant based kingdom: Creamy Original with chao tofu, Tomato Cayenne with spicy peppers, and Coconut Herb with black pepper. These flavors pair well with Field Roast's Deli Slices and Burgers, both cold and melted.

