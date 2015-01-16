Photos from Hallmark Channel's 'Kitten Bowl II'

Photo Credit: Copyright 2015 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Marc Lemoine

After a successful inaugural year, the Kitten Bowl is back for more adorable action. Presented by the Hallmark Channel, Kitten Bowl II premiers Super Bowl XLIX Sunday -- February 1, 2015 -- at 12 p.m. ET/PT.“Kitten Bowl II” is presented in association with North Shore Animal League America and Last Hope Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation. Hosted by Beth Stern, TV personality and national spokesperson for North Shore Animal League America, “Kitten Bowl II” brings a star-studded lineup that includes legendary New York Yankees radio voice John Sterling and award-winning reporter, sports analyst and commentator Mary Carillo as “Kitten Bowl’s” official play-by-play announcer. Special guest appearances include newly appointed FFL commissioner Boomer Esiason, Kevin Nealon, Regis Philbin, Mario Lopez, Maria Menounos, Kat Dennings, Bob Harper, Fiona Gubelmann, Tricia Helfer, Heather McDonald, Deidre Hall, Jenn Brown and Camren Bicondova.