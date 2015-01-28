IKEA to offer vegan meatballs in its store restaurants



As demand for delicious, convenient vegan food skyrockets around the world, top furniture retailer IKEA is tossing its hat into the fray with a scrumptious offering: a vegan twist on its classic Swedish meatball. After working with After working with PETA , whose motto reads, in part, that "animals are not ours to eat," for the past three years and receiving a swarm of petitions showing support for vegan options from IKEA fans around the world , the company announced that the tasty vegan treats will be available in its store restaurants beginning in April.





"PETA hears every day from shoppers calling for animal-friendly on-the-go options," says PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "Vegan snacks spare animals suffering and benefit human health, which earns IKEA a round of applause from PETA."





In addition to sparing animals immense suffering on factory farms, in slaughterhouses, and on the decks of fishing boats, vegans are less prone to suffering from heart disease, diabetes, strokes, obesity, and cancer than meat-eaters are. They also have smaller carbon footprints, as the meat industry is a major producer of the greenhouse-gas emissions that cause climate change.

Photo credit: cc:flickr.com/photos/walterk29